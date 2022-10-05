WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $908.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

WPP opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

