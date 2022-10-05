WPP TOKEN (WPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.09 Million

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

