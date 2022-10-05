Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $146,115.25 and $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.