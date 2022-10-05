Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $146,115.25 and $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010670 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
