Wrapped ECOMI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.16 Million (WOMI)

Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Wrapped ECOMI has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $35,686.00 worth of Wrapped ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped ECOMI has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped ECOMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped ECOMI alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wrapped ECOMI

Wrapped ECOMI was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Wrapped ECOMI’s total supply is 1,515,217,864 coins. Wrapped ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.

Wrapped ECOMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) is the wrapped version of ECOMI (OMI).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.