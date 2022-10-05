Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $71.74 million and $1.79 million worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,064,855,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,233,101,272 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,064,786,974 with 1,233,032,783 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05567551 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $320,506.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

