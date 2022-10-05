Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $555,661.02

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Wrapped LEO has a market cap of $555,661.02 and approximately $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped LEO Profile

Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped LEO Coin Trading

