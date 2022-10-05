Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $555,661.02

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Wrapped LEO has a market cap of $555,661.02 and approximately $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Wrapped LEO Profile
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.