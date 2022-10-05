Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.49.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
