Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

