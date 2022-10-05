XcelToken Plus Reaches Market Cap of $158,577.46 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a market capitalization of $158,577.46 and approximately $5,651.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Coin Profile

XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,999,840,391 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets.”

