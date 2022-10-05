xFund (XFUND) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $286,267.00

xFund (XFUND) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. xFund has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,216.76 or 0.06024486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xFund has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xFund alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

xFund Profile

xFund was first traded on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. xFund’s official website is unification.com/xfund.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.