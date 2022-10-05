Xiasi Inu (XIASI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Xiasi Inu has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xiasi Inu has a total market cap of $478,651.00 and $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiasi Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xiasi Inu alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004583 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.01593442 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Xiasi Inu Profile

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xiasi Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiasi Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiasi Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiasi Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiasi Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.