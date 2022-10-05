XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) One Day Volume Tops $384,902.00

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $57.37 million and approximately $384,902.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00009988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. XIDO FINANCE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XIDO FINANCE is 2.0708456 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $361,290.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://xido.finance/.”

