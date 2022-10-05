Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE XIN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

