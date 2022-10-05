XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 3.4%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 119,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,605,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

XPeng Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

