xRhodium Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $406,085.66 and approximately $99.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. The official website for xRhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “xRhodium is a crypto commodity. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. xRhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce xRhodium's use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

