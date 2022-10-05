YAM V1 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. YAM V1 has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $8,946.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V1 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 46,536,750 coins. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.