YAM V3 (YAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.40 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.28 or 0.99994143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063499 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.