Ycash Hits 1-Day Volume of $267.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00286195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003521 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,949,462 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

