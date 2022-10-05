YDragon (YDR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

YDragon (YDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. YDragon has a market capitalization of $47,488.22 and $34,670.00 worth of YDragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YDragon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YDragon has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YDragon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YDragon Coin Profile

YDragon was first traded on August 17th, 2021. YDragon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YDragon is ydragon.io.

YDragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YDragon is a cross-chain index ecosystem with yield bearing collateral, providing a true interoperable cross-asset experience. A cross-chain platform that delivers multiple sources of income. Crafted by YDragon.YDragon is a platform offering a range of opportunities to own a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies with a single token. Within this selection there will be one ever-present token; YDR.YDR is central to the vision due to its utility and governance characteristics. As an investor, as you hold YDR, you hold the power to influence future decisions on YDragon indexes and their assets.Telegram (channel) | Telegram (chat)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YDragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YDragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YDragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YDragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YDragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.