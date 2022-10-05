Yearn Secure (YSEC) Market Capitalization Hits $120,136.59

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $120,136.59 and $213.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 168.7% higher against the dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance.

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale.”

