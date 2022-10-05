YES WORLD Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $10,248.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YES WORLD (YES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YES WORLD has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YES WORLD is 0.01190261 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,578.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yesworld.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

