YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $110,608.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $586,992.00 and approximately $110,608.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $27.95 or 0.00139289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s launch date was September 2nd, 2020. YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is www.yfdai.finance.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YFDAI is an entire permissionless DeFi ecosystem that combines Staking & Farming services and soon, Lending/Borrowing services, SafePredict, and Insurance together with their own DEX called SafeSwap and their own LaunchPad where legitimate projects in the DeFi space can launch their new vetted projects with contract audits, locked liquidity and locked dev tokens in time-release smart contracts. Whereas other DeFi protocols rely upon minting new tokens to sustain their staking and farming rewards, YFDAI has allocated tokens for these products which will be replenished with fees generated by the ecosystem. YFDAI also has a deflationary burn mechanism built into the platform that will ultimately reduce the total supply to just 13,950 tokens. YFDAI’s mission is to clean up the DeFi space by de-risking the purchase of new projects by performing due diligence vetting and requiring adherence to the same protocols that YFDAI itself adhered to on their launch. YFDAI’s motto is ‘no more exit scams or rug pulls.’”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

