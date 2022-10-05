Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

