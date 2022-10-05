Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance.
Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
