Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $0.0438 on Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

