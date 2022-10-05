YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. YooShi has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and $1.02 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YooShi has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043378 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.01599960 BTC.
- Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YOOSHI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s total supply is 373,795,166,927,353 coins. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YooShi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.
