YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $951,078.46 and approximately $3,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.28 or 0.99994143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063499 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.