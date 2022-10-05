Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $106.24

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.24 and last traded at $108.37, with a volume of 10067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

