Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Intuit Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Shares of INTU opened at $412.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.64. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

