ZeroSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $577,798.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003225 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.