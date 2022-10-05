Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $288,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.90.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.25.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

