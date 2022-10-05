Ziktalk Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Ziktalk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Ziktalk has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ziktalk

Ziktalk was first traded on February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com.

Buying and Selling Ziktalk

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ziktalk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ziktalk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

