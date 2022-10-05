Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.4 %

ZION stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,065 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 140,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

