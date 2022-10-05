Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

