Zipmex (ZMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.73 Million

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Zipmex has a total market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zipmex has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.09 or 0.99996677 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051206 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Zipmex is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

