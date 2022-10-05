Zoetis Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $154.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.11. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.