ZoidPay (ZPAY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.00 Million

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $84.00 million and $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay launched on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

