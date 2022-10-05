ZORT Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (ZORT)

ZORT (ZORT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One ZORT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZORT has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZORT has a market cap of $26.83 million and $34,307.00 worth of ZORT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZORT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZORT

ZORT was first traded on May 24th, 2021. ZORT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ZORT’s official website is zort.com. ZORT’s official Twitter account is @zortworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZORT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORT is a tradable ERC20 token, when it's burned or staked, the user is rewarded with a power bonus on the Zort Network.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZORT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZORT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.