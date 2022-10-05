ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.32 million and $10,817.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD launched on December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 1,323,374 coins. The official website for ZUSD is stablecoin.z.com/zusd. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

