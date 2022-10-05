ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.60.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
