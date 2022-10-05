ZYX (ZYX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,017.00

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZYX coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. ZYX has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002742 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,420,468 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
Buying and Selling ZYX
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.