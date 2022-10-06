229,897 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 229,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.41% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

