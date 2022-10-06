2,327 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.9 %
Tractor Supply stock opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.