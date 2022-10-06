2,327 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.