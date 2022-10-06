54,700 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

