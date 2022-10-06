56,908 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

PECO stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

