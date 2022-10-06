Aalto Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $186,285.05 (AALTO)

Aalto Protocol (AALTO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Aalto Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Aalto Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. Aalto Protocol has a market capitalization of $186,285.05 and approximately $11,203.00 worth of Aalto Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aalto Protocol

Aalto Protocol launched on April 26th, 2022. Aalto Protocol’s total supply is 346,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,369 tokens. The official message board for Aalto Protocol is medium.com/@aalto_protocol. Aalto Protocol’s official Twitter account is @aalto_protocol. Aalto Protocol’s official website is aalto-protocol.com.

Aalto Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aalto Protocol (AALTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aalto Protocol has a current supply of 346,180 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Aalto Protocol is 0.36445568 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,880.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aalto-protocol.com/.”

