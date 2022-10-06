AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT Lowered to SEK 120 at Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 130 to SEK 120 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Nordea Equity Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AB SKF (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.89.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

