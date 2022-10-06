AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.89.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

SKFRY stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.