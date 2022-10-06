Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6,034.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,927 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Abiomed worth $23,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Abiomed by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Abiomed Stock Performance

ABMD stock opened at $264.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.14 and a 200-day moving average of $272.72. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

