Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASO opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.