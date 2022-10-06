ACCEL Price Reaches $0.0011 (ACCEL)

ACCEL (ACCEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, ACCEL has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. ACCEL has a total market cap of $916,805.35 and approximately $808.00 worth of ACCEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACCEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ACCEL

ACCEL (ACCEL) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2022. ACCEL’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,114,090 tokens. ACCEL’s official Twitter account is @acceldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ACCEL is medium.com/accel-defi. The official website for ACCEL is www.acceldefi.com. The Reddit community for ACCEL is https://reddit.com/r/acceldefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ACCEL Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACCEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACCEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACCEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

