Acet (ACT) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Acet token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acet has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Acet has a total market capitalization of $119,150.99 and $167,153.00 worth of Acet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acet alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Acet

Acet (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2021. Acet’s total supply is 241,577,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,041,775 tokens. The official website for Acet is acet.finance. Acet’s official Twitter account is @actdefansfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Acet has a current supply of 241,577,512.67 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Acet is 0.00776236 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $143,543.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acet.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.